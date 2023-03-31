Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,053 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,555,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

