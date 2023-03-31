Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

