Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes $207,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 908 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PXD opened at $202.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

