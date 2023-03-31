First Command Bank Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Command Bank cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 41,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Pfizer by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 8,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

