Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $245.02 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.85. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

