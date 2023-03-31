National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$85.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.67.

Dollarama stock opened at C$80.85 on Friday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$64.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,241.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total transaction of C$431,579.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,083,686.75. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

