Lululemon Athletica Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $358.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.87 and its 200 day moving average is $320.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,128,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

