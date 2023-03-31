Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Boosted by Wedbush

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $358.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.87 and a 200 day moving average of $320.80. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

