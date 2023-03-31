Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollarama Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.67.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$80.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,241.95. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$64.79 and a 12-month high of C$85.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total transaction of C$431,579.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,083,686.75. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

