Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.73.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $358.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

