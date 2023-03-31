Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target to C$5.50

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Pivotree Trading Down 1.4 %
CVE:PVT opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$93.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.67. Pivotree has a one year low of C$3.03 and a one year high of C$4.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.54.
About Pivotree
