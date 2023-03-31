Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target to C$5.50

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:PVT opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$93.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.67. Pivotree has a one year low of C$3.03 and a one year high of C$4.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.54.

About Pivotree

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

