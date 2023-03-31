RH (NYSE:RH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.94.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.91. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $390.85.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RH will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

