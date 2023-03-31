Susquehanna Trims Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price to $30.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. Semtech has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $10,929,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $5,511,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

