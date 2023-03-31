Susquehanna Trims Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price to $30.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.
Semtech Trading Down 21.4 %
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. Semtech has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
