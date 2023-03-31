Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 237,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 39,458 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

