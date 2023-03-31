Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 8,334 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 168,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

NYSE BFAM opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $140.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

