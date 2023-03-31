Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

