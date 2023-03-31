British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stake Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

