Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $152.00 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.52.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

