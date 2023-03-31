Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Acushnet worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock worth $101,811,476 over the last ninety days. 53.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

