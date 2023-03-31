6,847 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,025,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $450.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

