Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Graco by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 82,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

Graco Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 in the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $72.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

