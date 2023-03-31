Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $702.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $706.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total value of $52,603.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,098,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

