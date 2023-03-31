Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

