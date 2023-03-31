Avestar Capital LLC Sells 136 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 52.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,252,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

