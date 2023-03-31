Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

