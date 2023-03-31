Avestar Capital LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

