Avestar Capital LLC Invests $265,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $182.91 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

