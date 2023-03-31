Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 17,311.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $180.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day moving average of $175.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.29) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.83) to GBX 2,750 ($33.79) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

