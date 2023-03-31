The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 4.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $285.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.11. The stock has a market cap of $289.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.