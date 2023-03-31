Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.