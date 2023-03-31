Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $101.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.



