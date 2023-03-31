LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 4.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $285.36 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $289.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.45 and a 200-day moving average of $303.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

