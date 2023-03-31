Golden Green Inc. Buys 759 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Alphabet by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

GOOG stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.44. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

