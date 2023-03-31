LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

