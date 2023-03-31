Golden Green Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 39,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 12,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $285.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.11. The firm has a market cap of $289.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

