Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 39,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 12,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $285.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

