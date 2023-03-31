Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.5% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $285.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.45 and its 200-day moving average is $303.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $289.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

