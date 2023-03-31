HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

