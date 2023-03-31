HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $158.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $357.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.37.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

