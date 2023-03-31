V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

