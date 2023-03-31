V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,975 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Unum Group stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

