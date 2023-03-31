Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 51,188 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,689 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 51,188 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in HP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in HP by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.90 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,140 shares of company stock worth $1,556,436. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.