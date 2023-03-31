V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $79.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

