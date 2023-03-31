HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

