V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,516 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,844,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

