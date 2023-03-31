Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

