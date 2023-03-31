V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,693 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.72) to GBX 2,510 ($30.84) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,300 ($28.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.86) to GBX 2,900 ($35.63) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.