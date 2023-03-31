Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

