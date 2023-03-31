Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.71 Million Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAB. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,404,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

