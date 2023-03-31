V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.80 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Shares of HD opened at $285.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.45 and its 200 day moving average is $303.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $289.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

